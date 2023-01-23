Looking back at this winter’s Buffalo blizzard | Across the Sky podcast

Veteran meteorologist Don Paul of the Buffalo News joins our team to look back at the Blizzard of 2022 in the Buffalo area. Don and the team talk about how it compared to historical blizzards there, and why 47 fatalities occurred despite the accurate forecasts.
About the Across the Sky podcast
The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:
Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
People are also reading…
More episodes
(Note: Tap here for a complete Across the Sky playlist if the playlist below does not load on your device)