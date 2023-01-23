 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Looking back at this winter’s Buffalo blizzard | Across the Sky podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

Veteran meteorologist Don Paul of the Buffalo News joins our team to look back at the Blizzard of 2022 in the Buffalo area. Don and the team talk about how it compared to historical blizzards there, and why 47 fatalities occurred despite the accurate forecasts.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

People are also reading…

More episodes

(Note: Tap here for a complete Across the Sky playlist if the playlist below does not load on your device)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan bitter winter: Severe cold kills more than 150 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News