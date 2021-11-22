 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lukashenko assails EU for refusing to hold talks on migrants
0 comments
AP

Lukashenko assails EU for refusing to hold talks on migrants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader on Monday chafed at the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country's border with Poland.

President Alexander Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland and criticized EU officials for refusing to negotiate an end to the standoff.

“We must demand that the Germans take them,” Lukashenko said at a meeting with officials.

The EU has accused Lukashenko's government of orchestrating the migration surge on its eastern flank as a “hybrid attack” in retaliation for the bloc's sanctions over the crackdown by Belarusian authorities on domestic protests. Belarus denies the charge.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday again denounced the “cynical misuse of migrants” by Lukashenko’s government.

Poland is pushing the migrants back, saying it's protecting the border for all of Europe. It has received support from the EU, NATO and the U.S.

A few migrants have died in the damp forests straddling the border. Others have abandoned hopes of reaching Europe and were flown back to their home countries this week.

Humanitarian organizations and Poland’s influential Roman Catholic Church have been pressing to be allowed to bring aid to the stranded migrants, and nongovernmental organizations in Poland have organized charity collections.

———

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marchers protest Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

+16
Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help
World

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

  • Updated

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities.

Watch Now: Related Video

18,000 still trapped in Canada's massive flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News