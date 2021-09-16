Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will mark the end of her 16 years in office.

Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs.

Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.

The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, killed in southern Mali in a French-led operation with backup from U.S., EU, Malian and Nigerien military forces.

France has over 5,000 troops deployed in the broader Sahel region to fight Islamic extremists. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in Mali.

Merkel's visit comes ahead of Germany's parliamentary elections on Sept. 26. She has announced she won’t seek a fifth term.