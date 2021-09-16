 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues
0 comments
AP

Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will mark the end of her 16 years in office.

Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs.

Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.

The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, killed in southern Mali in a French-led operation with backup from U.S., EU, Malian and Nigerien military forces.

France has over 5,000 troops deployed in the broader Sahel region to fight Islamic extremists. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in Mali.

Merkel's visit comes ahead of Germany's parliamentary elections on Sept. 26. She has announced she won’t seek a fifth term.

A French top official, speaking anonymously in accordance with the Elysee's customary practices, said Merkel will be back in Paris in the coming weeks for a “goodbye visit.”

Macron met last week with two candidates to succeed her, Armin Laschet of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and Olaf Scholz, running for the Social Democrats.

The meetings, at the request of the two candidates, allowed Macron to get “the most precise information possible” about the political situation in Germany, and different hypothesis for the future coalition government, the official said.

Macron did not meet with Greens contender Annalena Baerbock.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

World

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

+5
Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders
World

Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders

  • Updated

LOD, Israel (AP) — An Israeli defense contractor on Monday unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot it says can patrol battle zones, track infiltrators and open fire. The unmanned vehicle is the latest addition to the world of drone technology, which is rapidly reshaping the modern battlefield.

+14
China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit
World

China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

  • Updated

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Sunday that China has agreed to provide the Southeast Asian nation with grant aid of 1.75 billion yuan ($272 million), announcing the assistance during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Watch Now: Related Video

Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News