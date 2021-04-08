Macron to do away with France's top school for elite

In a peacemaking effort with Yellow Vest protesters, whose marches turned violent, Macron traveled the country in 2019 to discuss contested issues in what was billed as a “great national debate.” It concluded with an April 25 news conference in which he said ENA should be ended because it doesn't resemble French society.

The school founded in 1945 by Gen. Charles de Gaulle — with the intention of making access to the top echelons of the civil service more democratic, but elitism was perpetuated by the system whereby graduates went straight from school to top posts. No more.

“One can no longer join the Council of State ... at 25,” Macron said. Graduates all must do time in “operational” jobs of the administration, moving beyond that after several years, based on merit, Macron said.

The Institute for Public Service will feed into 13 other schools and provide continued education for its students.

“I want that in terms of entrance criteria, we can widely open things up ... to allow for less socially determined profiles,” the president told his audience of elite civil servants.