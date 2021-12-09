Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.

Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for Thursday

The press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one took place in April 2019 following the antigovernment “yellow vest” protests against social and economic injustice.

Macron, who was elected in 2017, has yet to formally declare whether he will seek a second term. Earlier this week, on a visit to central France, the 43-year-old centrist president declined to present himself as a candidate.

“Good try,” he told reporters when asked about recent election polls. “I’m first going to try to do the task which I have been given, and we still have a lot of work to do to fight the epidemic.”