Macron unveils EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

The French leader's news conference about the EU presidency was only the time Macron appeared before reporters at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. His general news conference took place in April 2019 following the antigovernment “yellow vest” protests against social and economic injustice.

Macron, who was elected in 2017, has yet to formally declare whether he will seek a second term. Earlier this week, on a visit to central France, the 43-year-old centrist president declined to present himself as a candidate.

“Good try,” he told reporters when asked about recent election polls. “I’m first going to try to do the task which I have been given, and we still have a lot of work to do to fight the epidemic.”

France’s presidency of the EU could provide a platform for Macron's campaign but also complicate it if the race is focused primarily on domestic issues such as the French economy, security and immigration.

Macron leader would be able to use the presidency to influence the EU-wide decisions, yet the bloc's complex and consensual decision-making process might play against him and produce few concrete actions before April’s election.