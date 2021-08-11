Macron warns virus is 'not behind us;' urges vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron warned Wednesday that the virus crisis “is not behind us” after attending a government meeting focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron urged all French people who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. For several weeks, France has faced an increase in number of daily infections, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which now accounts for most new cases. France is reporting over 22,000 new confirmed cases each day on average.

“The health crisis is not behind us, very clearly ... We will live for several more months with this virus,” he said.

About 45 million people in France — 67% of the population — have now received at least one virus shot and 56% are fully vaccinated.

France is now requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can enter restaurants and cafes or travel by plane, train or bus across the country. The measure is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and slow down the spread of the virus.