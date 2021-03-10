Madrid region to face early election after coalition split

Ayuso has been one of the leading critics of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by Spain’s central left-wing government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. She has consistently pushed back against health restrictions and lockdowns, saying they are bad for the economy.

Ayuso said the new regional election, whose date she did not announce, would be for “Madrid’s residents to choose between socialism and freedom.”

The region surrounding the capital accounts for nearly 20% of Spain’s economy and is the focus of its political and administrative power. It has been in the hands of the Popular Party since 1991, although it needed to team up with Citizens to keep left-wing parties from taking control in 2019.

The breakup of the Popular Party and Citizens could cause more political shockwaves across Spain, where other regions and municipal governments — including Madrid's town hall — depend on deals between the two parties.

Both parties are struggling to stop the surge of the far-right Vox party, which surpassed both in recent regional elections in Catalonia.

Citizens' distancing from the Popular Party, which leads the opposition in Spain’s national Parliament, could push the party closer to the ruling coalition and give Sánchez more options when seeking support on key votes.

