Madrid's anti-lockdown champion shaken after gov't collapse

“The institutional instability provoked this morning by Citizens and Socialists in Murcia has forced me into this situation,” Ayuso said.

Ignacio Aguado, the Citizens leader in Madrid and its regional vice president, said he urged Ayuso not to end their partnership, calling an early election during a pandemic “terribly rash.”

The election is being challenged, however.

Both the Socialists and Más Madrid argued that their no-confidence motions take precedence over Ayuso’s election announcement, which does not officially take effect until it is published in the regional government gazette — likely to take place later this week.

The struggle in the regional assembly could end up in the courts, Germán Gómez Orfanel, law professor of the Complutense University of Madrid, told Spanish state television TVE.