"Major cities really matter": Mayors demand climate action

Aki-Sawyerr and Durkan are part of a delegation from the C40 group of big city mayors who are demanding that they be included in decisions about how to combat global warming and mitigate its effects. City leaders will be asked to implement many of the decisions made by presidents and prime ministers, so they should be consulted and receive funds to do the job, the group says.

The delegation also included the mayors of Los Angeles, Paris and London, as well as the Nordic cities of Oslo and Stockholm, and North Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The mayors sought to underscore their environmental credentials by making the 645-kilometer (400-mile) journey from London to Glasgow by rail. The electric train they traveled on generates about seven times less greenhouse gas emissions per passenger than flying.

Together, the C40 group’s 97 members are home to more than 700 million people, or almost 10% of the world’s population. Their organization also tries to help local communities, backing a program in which over 1,000 communities supported a campaign for a “net-zero” emissions future.

The mayors aren't alone in saying that cities will play a big part in the fight against climate change.