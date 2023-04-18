Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Did you wish to be a mermaid when you grew up? Now you can start your mermaid journey in New Zealand.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction.
Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles next month, but his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will remain in the United States w…
The Dalai Lama was taking questions from the audience in February in Dharamsala when the boy asked if he could hug him. After a hug, the Dalai…
One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week.
Sudanese are huddling in their homes for a third straight day as the army and a powerful rival force fight in the streets for control of the c…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.