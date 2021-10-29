Malaysia plans record budget to bolster economic recovery

Zafrul said Malaysia's economy is expected to grow 5.5%-6.5% in 2022, up from 3%-4% projected this year after a contraction of 5.6% last year. Despite the increased spending, he said the government's budget deficit is expected to narrow to 6% from 6.5% this year.

With many livelihoods hit by the pandemic, he said the government will dish out 8.2 billion ringgit ($2 billion) in cash handouts that will benefit 9.6 million poor households and individuals. Nearly 5 billion ringgit has also been allocated to create 600,000 new jobs, he said. The budget also includes about 31 billion ringgit ($7.5 billion) for subsidies, assistance and other incentives to ease the public's burden, he said.

To boost state coffers, Zafrul said the government will impose a one-time special tax for high-income companies generating more than 100 million ringgit ($24.1 million) in profits. The first 100 million ringgit in taxable earnings will be taxed at 24% while the rest will be taxed at 33%, he said.

Opposition lawmakers asked how the government will raise enough money for the expanded budget and said it didn't focus enough on helping businesses out of the crisis.