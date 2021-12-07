Malaysian court upholds ex-premier Najib's graft conviction

The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries. U.S. investigators alleged that over $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and laundered by Najib’s associates.

The Appeal Court's ruling will be delivered via a Zoom hearing after a defense lawyer was suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

If his conviction is upheld, Najib can still appeal to the Federal Court, the country’s top court. If he is acquitted, prosecutors can do likewise.

Najib, who set up 1MDB shortly after taking office in 2009, has denied all wrongdoing and said the charges against him were political. He is out on bail pending the appeal. He has just returned from Singapore, after the court approved his request earlier to travel to be with his daughter who has just given birth.

Despite his graft conviction, Najib, 68, remains politically influential and his United Malays National Organization party has rebounded from its 2018 shocking election ouster.