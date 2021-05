Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown

Unlike the country's first national lockdown last year that halted most economic activities, Muhyiddin said all businesses can operate but at reduced capacity. The lockdown last year dealt a severe blow to Malaysia's economy and the government earlier said it would only impose targeted measures to deal with the pandemic.

“I wish to remind all that the (outbreak) that we are currently facing is more aggressive and critical. We have not won. God willing, we will beat this virus," Muhyiddin said.

The lockdown comes amid public criticism of the government’s haphazard and inconsistent measures to deal with the pandemic. A main complaint involved allowing open-air Ramadan bazaars selling food and drinks to operate, with pictures on social media showing crowds jostling with each other.

It also comes amid renewed calls by Muhyiddin's critics to end a coronavirus emergency the government imposed in January that only involves the suspension of Parliament. The emergency was widely seen as a political move by the embattled leader, whose leadership is being challenged by both the opposition and his allies.

The government in May stepped up a national vaccination program after criticism that it was too slow. Less than 1% of Malaysia's 33 million people have been vaccinated. Government officials have said the delay was due to insufficient supplies of vaccines but that more shipments are scheduled over the next few months.

