Malaysia's king berates government for misleading Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's king on Thursday rebuked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government for misleading Parliament over the status of coronavirus emergency measures, in a blow to the embattled leader who is struggling to stave off challenges to his leadership.

Muhyiddin obtained royal consent to declare the emergency in January, allowing him to halt Parliament and rule by ordinance without legislative approval. Critics have slammed the emergency as a ruse for Muhyiddin to hang on to power.

Parliament reopened Monday for the first time this year after Muhyiddin caved to pressure from the king, but the government said the five-day special session would only be to brief lawmakers on the the pandemic and no other motions would be allowed.

The king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, took issue with Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan's statement to Parliament on Monday that the emergency ordinances had been annulled on July 21, ahead of the Aug. 1 expiration.

The monarch said he didn’t approve the proposed annulment and that Takiyuddin’s statement was “inaccurate and has confused” members of the legislature.