Malaysia's new PM strikes conciliatory tone in 1st address

Ismail obtained the backing of 114 lawmakers for a slender majority — one that also brought Muhyiddin’s alliance back to power and returned the premiership to Ismail’s United Malays National Organization. The party led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in 2018 elections amid a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.

Ismail said the government will purchase an addition six million doses of coronavirus vaccines, which will arrive next month to boost vaccination efforts. He did not provide further details. He said he believes that once the nation achieves herd immunity, the virus will no longer pose a serious threat. More than half of Malaysia's adult population is fully vaccinated.

Daily new infections have more than doubled since June to hit a record 23,564 on Friday, bringing the country’s total to over 1.5 million cases. Deaths have surged to above 13,000. The central bank cut its estimated growth forecast this year to between 3% and 4% due to the lockdown.

Ismail said he understands the public is suffering, as thousands have lost their livelihoods. He said his government will introduce new policies to raise purchasing power and bolster the private sector.