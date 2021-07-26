Malaysia's Parliament opens after 7 months, emergency to end

He defended his government’s policies, saying economic aid has been distributed to poor households and to businesses severely hit by the lockdown. Vaccinations have also been accelerated with the majority of the population expected to be inoculated by the year's end, he said.

“This government is not perfect but this government does not allow the people to suffer and always works to save lives,” Muhyiddin said.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urged Muhyiddin to step down and said his unelected government, which took power in March 2020, has failed.

“If this government has really failed, then it is time for the prime minister to step down and we need the forum to vote on this,” another lawmaker, Gobind Singh, said earlier.

Analysts say the end of the emergency was not unexpected as the king wasn't likely to agree to an extension. The annulments will also help Muhyiddin avoid parliamentary votes on those ordinances that could be seen as a test of support for his leadership, said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

With no voting allowed in the session, Oh said it "summarily reduces Parliament to worse than rubber-stamp role.”