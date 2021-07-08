Malaysia's top lawyer: PM still in power after ally quits

Muhyiddin’s office also said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein would take over Ismail’s post as one of four senior ministers. Both Ismail and Hishammuddin are to retain their security and diplomatic portfolios respectively.

Analysts said Muhyiddin has split UMNO by appointing second-tier leaders to his Cabinet and reinforced it with the new appointments.

“There has been 17 months of political deals and things have now come to a head. There is open war in UMNO and we have a weak government trying still to stay in power," said Bridget Welsh of Malaysia's University of Nottingham and an expert in Southeast Asian politics.

No coalition has a clear majority in Parliament. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim may try to seek support but Zahid has said UMNO will not endorse his candidacy for prime minister.

Anwar's alliance accused the attorney general of playing politics. It backed Zahid's statement, saying Muhyiddin was elected by the king last year based on support vouched by party heads, not individual lawmakers. The opposition said Muhyiddin must quit because he had lost support and the legitimacy to lead.

UMNO earlier this year said the party will not work with Muhyiddin’s alliance in the next general election. Its attempt to seek early elections has been stymied by a worsening coronavirus crisis. Malaysia reported 8,868 new infections on Thursday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 808,658. A record 135 deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 5,903.

