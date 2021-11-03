Mali seeking French former hostage who returned without visa

“When we have citizens who are taken hostage, it is our troops who save them, at a risk to their own lives," he added. "There were soldiers who were killed in operations to save hostages imprisoned in foreign countries. You have to have respect for our soldiers.”

In an interview with the French news outlet Mediapart, Petronin said she has been in Mali since March, having crossed the land border with Senegal after the Malian Embassy in Switzerland refused to issue her a visa.

After her release, Petronin said she had converted to Islam while in captivity and called her detention “a spiritual retreat.” She asked to be called by the name Mariam, not Sophie.

French journalist Anthony Fouchard, who stayed with her after her release, told French broadcaster France Info that Petronin had longed to return to West Africa and had been living “a rather peaceful retirement” in Bamako until last week.

“Her life for the last 25 years has been devoted to Mali,” he told France Info. “She has her adopted daughter who is still there and she wanted to find her and I think that this can be understood by the majority of people.”