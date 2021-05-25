Mali's president, PM remain detained by mutinous soldiers

A delegation from ECOWAS will visit Bamako on Tuesday, the joint statement said.

The military hasn't yet issued a statement about its actions. Bamako remained calm into Tuesday. Mali state TV only rebroadcast the official statement announcing the new government members.

The arrests came just an hour or so after a new government Cabinet was announced. Notably it didn't include Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara, both junta supporters. No reason was given for their exclusion, but the move suggested mounting divisions within the transitional government.

Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said that while the military’s intentions weren't immediately apparent, it's likely the military hopes that the president and prime minister will reverse their decision and amend Cabinet appointments.

“The decision to reshuffle the Cabinet was taken in light of mounting criticism at the slow pace of reform and growing anger surrounding the prominent role given to the army,” in the prime minister’s first Cabinet, he said. “Although the officers were in turn replaced by other members of the military, both Koné and Camara are widely viewed as pillars of the August 2020 coup.”