 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabs at least 10, starts fire on Tokyo train
0 comments
breaking

Man stabs at least 10, starts fire on Tokyo train

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Over 10 hurt on fire-hit train in Tokyo

Firefighters gather at Kokuryo Station in Chofu, western Tokyo, on Oct. 31, 2021, after a fire broke out on a Keio Line train. Authorities arrested a man who was carrying a knife in connection with the incident, which took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku in central Tokyo and left at least 15 injured, one seriously. (Kyodo via AP Images) ==Kyodo

 Kyodo

TOKYO — A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, police said.

NHK public television said at least 10-15 passengers were injured, including one seriously, a man in his 60s.

The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said. His motive was not immediately known.

Tokyo police officials said the attack happened inside the Keio train near the Kokuryo station.

Television footage showed a number of firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through train windows. In one video, passengers were running from another car, where flames were gushing.

NHK said the suspect, after stabbing passengers, poured a liquid resembling oil and set fire.

Shunsuke Kimura, who filmed the video, told NHK that he saw passengers desperately running and while he was trying to figure out what happened, he heard an explosive noise and saw smoke wafting.

The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months.

In August, the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo in a random burst of violence. The suspect later told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.

While violent crime is rare in Japan, there has been a spate of violent knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims.

Japan -- a country considered one of the safest in the world -- strictly regulates weapons. It's illegal for people to carry a pocket knife, craft knife, hunting knife or box cutter in public, according to the US State Department.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+40
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

+6
Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US
World

Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the U.S. upset with his position on abortion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News