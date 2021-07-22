 Skip to main content
Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight
Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

An Indonesian man is facing charges after trying to pass as his wife in order to board a flight after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

TERNATE, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian man with the coronavirus boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result.

But the cover didn't last long.

Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.

"He bought the plane ticket with his wife's name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife's name. All documents are under his wife's name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing. He was only identified by his initials.

Virus Outbreak Indonesia Fake Identity

In this July 18 photo, a man who used a fake identity arrives at the Sultan Babullah airport in Ternate, Indonesia. The man boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result. He was arrested upon landing and tested positive for COVID-19.

Police took him for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

The man is currently self-isolating at home, and police said the investigation will continue.

Indonesia is in the grip of the worst coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases is 2.9 million with 77,583 fatalities.

Restrictions on nonessential travel, including a mandatory negative coronavirus test, and public gatherings have been toughened over the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.

