Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno gestures after filing his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, second from right, poses with his wife Dynee Domagoso as a journalist takes a selfie with them after filing his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, left, and running mate Dr. Willie Ong gesture after filing their certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wears a face shield and face mask while inside the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year's elections and will retire from politics after his term ends.
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, left, speaks beside Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, after filing his certificate of candidacy for vice-president during next year's elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year's elections and will retire from politics after his term ends.
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno gestures to supporters during a brief drizzle after filing his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections with the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go gestures after filing his certificate of candidacy for vice-president for next year's elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year's elections and will retire from politics after his term ends.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections on Monday, promising to ease coronavirus outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions.
Mayor Isko Moreno is one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte. Senator and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy Friday, and Duterte's daughter is among others thought likely to seek the presidency in the May 9 elections.
The 46-year-old Moreno, who grew up in Manila’s slums and at one point scavenged for food as a child, is expected to bank on his rags-to-power life story, movie star looks and widely praised projects in Manila, including restoring order in its chaotic streets and public markets.
But he’s up against formidable politicians and celebrities, including whichever candidate Duterte and his ruling party will endorse.
“We are too divisive and indecisive that caused the stomping of our economy on top of the pandemic,” Moreno told reporters. “My countrymen, give me a chance to heal our country for a bright future.”
Duterte’s successor stands to inherit enormous problems led by the pandemic, which caused the country’s worst economic recession, long-entrenched poverty and decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies. The next leader will also take over in a politically charged atmosphere with Duterte facing a possible array of legal cases arising from his brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty drug suspects dead. The International Criminal Court is investigating the massive drug killings.