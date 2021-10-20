Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case

GENEVA (AP) — More than half of the European Union member states have formally opposed soccer’s Super League project at the European Court of Justice, UEFA said Wednesday.

Of the 27 EU members, 16 filed written submissions against the league to the court in Luxembourg by Monday’s deadline. The court has been asked by a judge in Madrid to examine if UEFA and FIFA have a monopoly control of the sport.

UEFA said the 16 nations include Spain and Italy — home countries of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the teams leading the 12-club Super League company’s legal fight.

Germany is also expected to oppose the Super League.

The European court is expected to hold a public hearing in the first half of next year. A ruling could take several more months.

EU member states want to protect the “European Sports Model,” which gives soccer its exemptions from competition laws. The model defends the role elite and grassroots sports play in European life when they are part of the same pyramid of competitions and funding open to everyone through promotion and relegation.