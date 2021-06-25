Matt Hancock, Britain's beleaguered health secretary, apologizes after being caught in embrace with aide

"As the PM said himself, Hancock's performance on testing, procurement, PPE [personal protective equipment], care homes etc was 'totally f**king hopeless,'" Cummings said in a tweet, sharing a screenshot of what appears to be a WhatsApp exchange with Johnson just days after the UK went into its first full lockdown amid a worsening outbreak.

On March 27, 2020, the same day that Johnson and Hancock both tested positive for the coronavirus, Cummings said he texted the prime minister to tell him the pace of coronavirus testing was too slow and that the health minister had misled government about his ability to speed it up.

According to the screenshot shared on Cummings' blog and on Twitter, Johnson responded: "Totally f**king hopeless."

In another text message a month later, on April 27, when National Health Service staff were running out of critical masks and gowns, Johnson said the PPE shortages were "a disaster," and suggested taking Hancock off procurement of the equipment entirely.

"Wtf do we do?" Johnson wrote.