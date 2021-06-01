Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world's largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.

The Brazilian meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Tuesday. She said the White House and the Department of Agriculture have been in touch with the company several times this week.

JBS has extensive facilities in the U.S., including processing plants in Texas and Colorado. Two shifts were canceled Tuesday at JBS’ meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, according to UFCW Local 7, which represents 3,000 workers at the plant.

The local union also has reports from workers that production was down on Monday but that is unconfirmed, according to spokesman Dakar Lanzino. Union representatives were meeting Monday to try to get more information from the company, Lanzino said.

JBS has not stated publicly that the attack was ransomware.