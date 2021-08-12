Media, Holocaust bills test Poland's ties with US, Israel

The EU Commission said it will follow the media issue very closely while the head of the EU's top watchdog for democratic values, Vera Jourova, tweeted that the foreign ownership bill sends a negative signal.

“Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against," Jourova wrote. “We need a #MediaFreedomAct in the whole EU to uphold media freedom and support the rule of law.”

European Parliament President David Sassoli also weighed in on the media vote, calling it “very worrying” and said if it comes into force, “it will seriously threaten independent television in the country.”

Michael Roth, a German government member in charge of European affairs, said “democracy and the rule of law need critical and free media like the air to breathe. Laws should protect a colorful, diverse media landscape and not restrict it — and that everywhere in the EU.”

The development looked to many like a crucial move in a step-by-step dismantling of the democratic standards that Poland embraced when it threw off communism in 1989.