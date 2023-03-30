One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week.
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has recreated Claude Monet's famed water lilies paintings using 650,000 Lego bricks.
Its creators say the mammoth meatball is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.
Though hovercrafts have been around for a minute, this new Ferrari-style hovercraft is the latest and greatest in its electric-motor vehicle field.
Pope Francis has updated a 2019 church law aimed at holding senior churchmen accountable for covering up cases of sex abuse.
