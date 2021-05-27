Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.

The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 infections, including a person who was in intensive care. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected.

“Unless something changes, this will be increasingly uncontrollable,” Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino said.

The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 218 military personnel were in Victoria helping in pandemic operations and more would be sent if Merlino asked.

Additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the lockdown, which begins at midnight, as “highly regrettable, but necessary restrictions under the current circumstances.”