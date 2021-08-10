Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Hopes are fading that Sydney’s lockdown, which began on June 26, will have contained the spread by Aug. 28, the date targeted for restrictions to be lifted.

But New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said some lockdown restrictions could be eased for vaccinated residents of some parts of the city of 5 million people from September.

She did not say what relaxations of restrictions were being discussed by her government.

Australian authorities agree that at least 70% of the population must be vaccinated before lockdowns will no longer be needed. Only 23% of Australian adults had been fully vaccinated by Tuesday.

“I’m really calling out to everybody to say please get vaccinated because ... there will be opportunities in September and October for us to be able to say to the community if you are vaccinated, you might be able to do a certain level of activity which you can’t now,” Berejiklian said.

“September and October will be the most challenging months us in terms of public policy, in terms of how we move forward, because we wouldn’t have reached the 70% but yet we would have increased vaccination rates,” she added.