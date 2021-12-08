Mercedes F1 team and firm end deal opposed by fire survivors

LONDON (AP) — Building materials maker Kingspan said it had agreed with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team to end a partnership deal after protests from the families of people who died in a high-rise fire in London.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it was “deeply aware of the sensitivities raised in recent days’’ by the deal. “So we have jointly agreed that it’s not appropriate to move forward at the current point in time,’’ Kingspan said.

Mercedes, in a tweet, confirmed the decision.

The team announced a sponsorship deal last week to allow Kingspan that allowed the company to put its logo on the nose cone of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s car beginning with a weekend race in Saudi Arabia.

Survivors and family members of the 72 people who died in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire had asked the team to sever its ties with Kingspan. The fire started in a fourth floor refrigerator and raced up the residential building, which experts said likely was fueled by flammable materials used in an exterior renovation.