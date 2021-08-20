Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, prior to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks between Merkel and Putin are expected to focus on Afghanistan, the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Belarus among other issues.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, prior to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks between Merkel and Putin are expected to focus on Afghanistan, the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Belarus among other issues.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, prior to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks between Merkel and Putin are expected to focus on Afghanistan, the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Belarus among other issues.
FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes the President of Russia Vladimir Putin for an official visit at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this on Wednesday, April 26, 2006 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the beginning of a German-Russian summit at the scientific library of the state university of Tomsk, about 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) east of Moscow, in the Siberian part of Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes President of Russia Vladimir Putin, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak during a meeting in the Moscow Kremlin. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this on Wednesday, April 26, 2006 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the beginning of a German-Russian summit at the scientific library of the state university of Tomsk, about 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) east of Moscow, in the Siberian part of Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a news conference after bilateral talks in Dresden, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen as Putin's dog Cony walks past, during the meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes President of Russia Vladimir Putin, left, with military honors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Sunday, May 10, 2015 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow marking the 70th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in World War II, in Moscow, Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, President of Russia Vladimir Putin waves after he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a summit with the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and France at the chancellery in Berlin. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a news conference following a summit on Syria, in Istanbul. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other.
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel traveled to Russia Friday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, the separatist conflict in Ukraine and Moscow’s treatment of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, among other issues.
Merkel’s visit to Moscow comes as she is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite sharp differences, she has maintained close contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades.
“Even though we certainly have deep differences today, we speak to each other -- and that should continue to happen,” Merkel said as she sat down for talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
She said Libya, Afghanistan, bilateral and trade relations and civil society issues would feature in Friday’s talks.
Putin noted the importance of ties with Germany and hailed Merkel's role in developing them. “Germany is one of our key partners in Europe and the entire world thanks to your efforts over the past 16 years,” he said.
Before the talks, Merkel laid flowers at the Unknown Soldier's Tomb near the Kremlin wall to honor the Soviet victims of World War II.
High on the agenda of Friday's talks is the situation in eastern Ukraine. Germany and France have sought to help broker a peaceful settlement to end the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists that has killed more than 14,000 since 2014.