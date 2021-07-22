Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Merkel has generally resisted commenting on her own record, insisting that it is up to others to assess her legacy. But during a wide-ranging news conference in Berlin, the chancellor spoke frankly about her career and experience as one of the longest-serving democratically elected leaders.

Asked about criticism that she hadn't been much of a feminist, Merkel, 67, said that while others might have done more, she thinks she contributed to gender equality while in office - “and not just because I am female.”

Still, her initial hopes that voluntary measures would be enough to improve the situation for women in Germany were dashed when reality showed few companies making serious efforts to employ more female executives, she said. Her government eventually drew up legislation requiring large companies to put a minimum number of women on their boards.

“I have to honestly say that back in 1990, when I went into politics, I imagined it would be easier,” Merkel told reporters.