Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

“Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless,” Merkel said in her video message. “This is so bitter because it is avoidable. With the effective and safe vaccines, we have the key to this in our hands.”

She renewed a plea to Germans to take the virus seriously, adding that the new omicron variant “appears to be even more contagious than the previous ones.”

“Get vaccinated, no matter whether it's a first vaccination or a booster,” Merkel said. “Every vaccination helps.”

Merkel is expected to leave office on Wednesday and be replaced by Social Democratic Party leader Olaf Scholz, who is currently vice chancellor. Scholz said Saturday that his government's “most important first task” is to “fight the corona pandemic with all the strength that we have.”