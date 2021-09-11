 Skip to main content
Merkel making last visit to Warsaw as Germany's chancellor
AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting the Polish capital on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a time when Poland faces migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus.

The Polish government said it would be Merkel's last visit to Warsaw as the chancellor of Germany, and that the talks would include discussions on protecting the EU's external borders and the coronavirus pandemic.

“The meeting in Warsaw will be an opportunity to summarize current bilateral issues and note problematic issues in mutual relations,” the Polish government said.

A meeting between Merkel and President Andrzej Duda, which was originally announced by the German government, is not taking place after all.

Merkel's spokesman said Friday that Polish officials told them there were “scheduling problems.” Duda's office said Duda would instead be in the southern Polish city of Katowice for celebrations marking the anniversary of Solidarity, the anti-communist trade union.

German news agency dpa noted that Duda's office made the announcement that there would be no meeting shortly after Russia said that Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany, had been completed.

Poland, along with Ukraine and other countries in the region, have long opposed Nord Stream 2, viewing it as a political project that will allow Russia to use energy to gain greater political leverage over Europe.

Germany has gone ahead with the project, however, because of the huge needs German industry has for the source of energy.

One area where Poland and Germany have found common cause is their view of the migration pressure that they believe Belarus is putting on the European Union.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months. The three EU countries call it an element of “hybrid warfare” by Belarus against the EU — and German officials have also taken this view.

Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke by phone for 50 minutes on Friday about the matter, according to Jakub Kumoch, the head of Duda's international policy bureau, the Polish news agency PAP reported.

“On this matter, Poland and Germany have the same position and unequivocally condemn these actions. They consider them to take advantage of the plight of people, illegal migrants, to then use them to attack the European Union,” Kumoch was quoted as saying by PAP.

Merkel has been chancellor since 2005. She plans to step down after an election later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related to this story

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d'etat.

+9
Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis
World

Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people, some carrying flowers, gathered Monday at Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea's celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a "moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

