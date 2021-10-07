Merkel meets pope and receives farewell tribute from Draghi

During those years, Draghi said at a press conference, “Merkel strongly supported the independence of the central bank, even when we were attacked for the expansionary policies necessary to defend the integrity of the single currency, avert the risks of deflation and support recovery," Draghi said, adding he was personally grateful to her for her support.

Merkel returned the praise, calling Draghi a “significant and decisive protector of the euro.”

She made clear that she stands by her approach to the eurozone debt crisis, during which she drew criticism in struggling parts of Europe for insisting on tough conditions in exchange for aid.

“I can say for myself that, in 16 years, I always acted to the best of my knowledge and conscience,” Merkel said. Looking forward, she said it will become increasingly clear that Europe isn’t yet sufficiently competitive regarding innovations and will need more “global players” — companies that can compete on the global market.

Merkel offered reassurances that the new German government won’t take as long to put together as her outgoing administration, which took office nearly six months after the 2017 election.