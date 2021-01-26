Merkel: pandemic shows German weaknesses, need to cooperate

That issue will be addressed by Germany's stimulus efforts, Merkel said. She added that “we have a very good individual health system, but when it comes to community health, community and prevention, we don't yet have sufficient resilience.”

Looking beyond Germany, Merkel said she now feels even more vindicated in her long-standing calls for a cooperative approach to world affairs.

“For me, it is even clearer than before ... that we must choose a multilateral approach, that an approach of isolation won't help us solve problems,” she said. That stance often put her at odds with the U.S. under former President Donald Trump.

Merkel pointed to the importance of a “multilateral approach to vaccination,” embodied in the COVAX facility, an effort to get affordable shots to poor and middle-income countries. “This is about fair distribution, and not just the question of money,” she said.

“Multilateralism means not just that we work together any way, but that we work together transparently,” she said.

There wasn't enough transparency when the pandemic started regarding its outbreak in China among other things, and lessons need to be drawn, she added, welcoming the arrival of a World Health Organization delegation in China.