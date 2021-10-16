Merkel party leader urges unity after German election loss

The Social Democrats, by contrast, who themselves have seen plenty of infighting in recent years, decided last year that outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz would be their candidate to succeed Merkel and united behind him.

“That is what we have to learn,” Laschet said. “Any mayoral election will be lost if there's a decision that ‘he or she is our candidate,’ and afterward those who weren't chosen say ‘Yes, but we had a better one.’”

“The Social Democrats showed how you can run a united election campaign despite contrasts,” he added. “That was once the Union's strength, and it must in the future become the Union's strength once again...We must again learn this virtue of standing together if we want to win elections in the future.”

Scholz, who pulled his party out of a long poll slump, now appears on course to become Germany’s next leader in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Laschet, who pledged before the election to go into national politics whatever the outcome, plans to step down as North Rhine-Westphalia's governor later this month.

