Merkel seeks to boost party before election, rebukes deputy

“Of course, none of us was and is any way a guinea pig when it comes to vaccination," Merkel said. "No one — neither Olaf Scholz nor me, and no one else.”

“We all agree that many more people must still be convinced to get vaccinated, but if we want to convince people that has to be done with arguments and not with, to put it mildly, slanted pictures of ‘guinea pigs,’” Merkel said. Laschet also urged Scholz to “moderate your language.”

Scholz responded that people can be convinced with humor.

“If some people don't want to laugh and get worked up about it, perhaps it has something to do with the fact that they don't have much to laugh about with a view to their poll ratings,” he said.

Scholz, Baerbock and Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, traded barbs over their election programs in Tuesday’s debate.

Laschet renewed pledges to work for a “climate-neutral economy” through research, innovation and a market-oriented approach, and argued that much “can't be achieved by bans." Pointing to his rivals' plans to raise taxes for the highest earners, he said that “increasing taxes and running up debt is the wrong way” forward.