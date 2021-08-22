Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts, gas pipeline

He supported the idea of a meeting, but urged Kyiv's Western partners to exert pressure on Russia in order to achieve progress in eastern Ukraine.

“As long as there is no progress, the pressure on Russia should continue. We want to see active efforts of our Western partners,” Zelenskyy said.

Merkel noted that some of the goals named by Zelenskyy, like "the opening of further crossings on the line of contact or other humanitarian questions, have not yet been implemented, and that weighs down the process a great deal.”

“However, one has to say again and again: that at present, we have no other format in which can discuss these things, and so work should be continued here,” Merkel said.

She added that she expects the next German government to “work in the same spirit” with Ukraine, pushing for the country to recover its territorial integrity and enabling it to continue with domestic reforms.

The chancellor also talked up the merits of a U.S.-German deal last month to allow the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany without the imposition of U.S. sanctions on German entities.

Ukraine opposes the project, and Zelenskyy on Sunday called it Russia's geopolitical “weapon.”