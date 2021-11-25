Merkel voices 'full solidarity' with Poland over Belarus

She also stressed the role that Belarus' close ally Russia could play in putting pressure on Minsk. That sentiment was echoed by Morawiecki, who said that there was a “cordial request (to Putin) to exert influence on the situation in Belarus.”

Morawiecki said trade sanctions would be a powerful instrument against Belarus.

Separately, Merkel lamented that Putin had refused her suggestion for a summit on the situation in Ukraine.

“I greatly regretted that neither the Russian president nor the Russian foreign minister were prepared to hold one more high-level meeting under the Normandy format before the end of my time in office,” Merkel said, referring to the four-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

Such talks have been staged repeatedly over the years to resolve tensions between Ukraine and its neighbor Russia, with limited success.

“This would have been a good signal that all sides are interested in a solution to the Ukraine issue,” Merkel said. “This, sadly, didn't happen.”

