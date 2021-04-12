Merkel's bloc spars over who will run for German chancellor

The party stopped short of a formal decision, however.

“Everyone wants a quick decision,” Laschet told a news conference. “All the facts are on the table. The problems we have to solve ... are so big that we shouldn't occupy ourselves any longer with our internal issues.”

Laschet’s support in the CDU is a decisive factor because his party runs in 15 of Germany’s 16 states, while the CSU runs only in Bavaria. The CDU's relatively weak local branch in Berlin backed Soeder. Some lawmakers also have backed him in recent weeks.

Soeder said Sunday he is ready to run “if the CDU — which is the bigger sister, that's very clear — supports this broadly.” He added that, if the CDU decides otherwise, "we would accept that.”

Soeder, 54, said the candidate should be the one with the best chances in the election, in which Merkel isn't seeking a fifth term after 16 years in power. That underlined his strength in polls after cultivating an image as a decisive backer of tough action in the coronavirus pandemic.

Soeder, who won his own party leadership's backing in a separate meeting Monday, signaled afterward that he still hopes for support from CDU lawmakers who worry about their own chances of re-election.