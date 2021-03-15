Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

So far, the Union bloc of Merkel's CDU and Bavaria's Christian Social Union leads polls by a distance from the Greens and Social Democrats, despite softening support. But it can't count on a popular incumbent in the Sept. 26 election for the new German parliament, since Merkel isn't seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

CSU leader Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and one of two serious contenders to be the center-right candidate to replace Merkel, described the results as a “wake-up call.”

“One thing is clear since yesterday evening: theoretically, there are majorities beyond the Union,” Soeder said. “So the belief or hope that 1 or 2% more or less doesn't matter, that the Union will have the chancellor in any case, is no longer 100% certain since yesterday evening.”

“That means we won't be able to get through the federal election in September in the sleeping car,” he added. “We need a clear direction, a clear strategy.”

He called for vaccinations to be speeded up and for the center-right “to line ourselves up more broadly than just with corona.”