Merkel's party faces tough election-year test in state polls

“The ratings for the CDU were going down anyway and now the so-called ‘mask affair’ is coming on top of that," said Thorsten Faas, a political science professor at Berlin’s Free University. “The signs for the CDU and Armin Laschet aren't good — very weak results should be expected for the party.”

Baden-Wuerttemberg in southwestern Germany, where some 7.7 million people are eligible to vote, was dominated by the CDU for decades until Kretschmann won power a decade ago. That stunning result for the Greens came as the Fukushima reactor disaster in Japan accelerated the end of nuclear power in Germany.

Kretschmann, now 72, a popular, fatherly and even conservative figure with a strong regional accent, has dug in since then. In the last election five years ago, the Greens overtook the CDU to become the strongest party in the state.

Polls suggest they can hope to widen their lead on Sunday. That could provide a bounce at the national level for the traditionally left-leaning party, which has become increasingly open to alliances with conservatives.