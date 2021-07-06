Merkel's party readies campaign to keep Germany's top office

“He is the convincing politician who can lead people together,” Ziemiak said. He made clear that one plank of the party's message is risking “no experiments,” such as the environmentalist Greens' Annalena Baerbock becoming chancellor.

Other posters address issues such as security, a classic CDU theme, and climate change — under the slogan “protecting climate, creating jobs.”

“We want the question of climate neutrality to become something positive — something positive in terms of exports, of securing jobs and the creation of new jobs,” Ziemiak said. “You don't have just to exit everything — you also have to get on board new technologies and create new climate-neutral growth.”

Merkel and Markus Soeder, the leader of the CDU's sister party who battled Laschet in April for the nomination to run for chancellor, will appear at the campaign's opening and closing events, Ziemiak said. He didn't specify dates.

Merkel announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth four-year term as chancellor. The Union bloc is currently leading polls after a rough patch earlier this year.

