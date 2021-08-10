Messi flies in to complete move to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and arrived in the French capital on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.

Dozens of PSG fans gathered at Le Bourget Airport in Paris to welcome Messi, who was wearing a T-shirt featuring “Ici c’est Paris” — “Here is Paris.”

The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement. Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually, the person said.

Messi's father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed his son was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Tuesday.

At the same airport, Messi was later seen arriving with his wife and three children before boarding a private jet.

“With it all, toward a new adventure. The five together," Antonela Roccuzzo said on Instagram alongside a photo with her husband on the plane.