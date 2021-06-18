Mexican elderly lose work as grocery baggers, protest

Lourdes Cuca put it this way: “I need to work, because it is my emotional support.”

The “jobs” — they are considered “volunteers," not company employees — are hardly lucrative. Some customers give them tips of about one percent of the grocery bill or less, with many just leaving five or ten cents.

In some places in Mexico, teenagers are baggers, but in others the elderly were given spots under a program arranged many years ago with the government's National Institute for the Elderly. Walmart said it had notified the Institute in December that the arrangement would not be renewed.

But the baggers only got word of the change in May, when Mexico City loosened pandemic restrictions amid a drop in case numbers. That is because the elderly baggers — whose age puts them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 — had not been working at the stores since March 2020, and many had only recently contemplated the possibility of going back to work.

It's not just Mexico City; in early June, the legislature in the northern state of Tamaulipas approved a resolution urging that fully vaccinated elderly adults be allowed to return to work as grocery baggers, “to obtain some more income for themselves and their families.”