Mexicans want more info while president out with COVID-19

“President López Obrador is a president who from the first minute of his government has been in front of the cameras,” said Jesús Silva Herzog Márquez, a political consultant in Mexico, calling him one of the most exposed presidents in the world. “The fact that we’ve gone more than two days without a fresh image of president López Obrador appears unsettling.”

Silva-Herzog said the president’s health is of public interest and more information should be shared. He noted López Obrador once said that he no longer belonged to himself, that he belonged to the people.

Around the world, governments have handled the COVID-19 illnesses of their leaders in a variety of ways.

U.S. President Donald Trump, like López Obrador, announced his infection via Twitter with few details and then was hospitalized a day later. French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video from isolation where he described his symptoms and urged his countrymen to not let their guard down. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced his infection at an in-person news conference while wearing a mask, which he had seldom donned before.