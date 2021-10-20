Mexico: drug cartels recruiting youths through video games

A woman, who was detained, bought them tickets to the northern city of Monterrey under false names.

Mejia did not name the cartel involved, but said a similar case occurred in September with an attempt at online recruitment by the Cartel del Noreste, a remnant of the old Zetas cartel.

The recruiters apparently have enough technological sophistication to get around security algorithms on popular consoles.

It is not clear how widespread the practice is.

The Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico says that, between 2000 and 2019 in Mexico, 21,000 youths under 18 were murdered in Mexico, and 7,000 disappeared.

The group estimates that some 30,000 youths had been recruited by drug gangs by 2019.

A report presented last week by Reinserta, which works to prevent youths from getting recruited by drug cartels, said kids are frequently recruited by other children their own age.