Mexico president wants probe of judge who blocked power plan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador demanded an investigation Friday into judges who have temporarily blocked the implementation of his plan to favor older, dirtier government power plants over renewable and gas-fired facilities built in many cases by foreign firms.

López Obrador has said in the past that he will always respect the judicial branch, but on Friday he practically accused judges of being in the pay of private energy companies.

“We want the Judiciary (council) of the federal courts to review the actions of these judges, because it would be outrageous if the country's judicial branch were to be at the service of the private sector,” the president said.

He also vowed to take the battle to Mexico’s Supreme Court, though he faces likely defeat there: On Friday he acknowledged he was not trying to overturn a 2013 energy reform or Constitutional guarantees of competition in the electricity industry. That was part of what led the judge Thursday to grant an injunction blocking the new law.